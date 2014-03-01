Practices can either employ a project manager to be on site each day to monitor and watch the building works, ensuring it is in accordance with the plans, or the architect can act as a contract administrator. He or she will monitor the progress with the onus put on the builder to ensure the planned works are stuck to and not deviated from. A good example of this, says Ms Hiley, might involve a change of one type of specified wall insulation for another – the cost is less for the builder, but it can affect the building’s energy performance levels.