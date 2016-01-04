Self-reflection is essential because most money guilt is anchored in poor professional self-confidence. Blame it on our history, the economy or Herriot. The fact remains many veterinarians would rather swig anal gland juice than talk about money with clients. Maybe it’s because I started my first practice without any full-time employees in a poor, rural setting, but I became comfortable looking clients in the eye, telling them how much money they owed me and saying, “Thank you”. I became “money calm” because I’m convinced I provide a valuable service. That’s not arrogance; that’s self-confidence and it can help you relax around remuneration.