21 Jan
Veterinary and animal health groups have warned more still needs to be done to secure Northern Ireland’s future veterinary medicine supplies – despite the number of at-risk products falling sharply.
Government officials have expressed optimism that a new deal can be reached based on what they see as “positive developments” within the industry.
NOAH officials estimate between 10% and 15% of veterinary products are now at risk of withdrawal from the Northern Ireland market, down from initial estimates of around 50%.
However, in a statement to Vet Times, the organisation warned that progress had only been made “at a significant cost” and could still be jeopardised.
It said: “Investments in new supply chains and compliance with emerging regulations have diverted resources from research and development.
“Without an EU-UK agreement covering veterinary medicines in place, these challenges could escalate and pose ongoing challenges to the availability of veterinary medicines, putting animal health and welfare at risk.
“We urge the Government to prioritise negotiations to secure this agreement before the current arrangements expire at the end of the year.”
The group’s comments follow a speech by the Defra secretary, Steve Reed, to the Oxford Farming Conference, in which he repeated Labour’s pre-election pledge to secure a new veterinary agreement with the EU.
However, questions submitted to the department by Vet Times about progress made towards a deal since last July’s poll, and confidence that an agreement can be reached by the end of the year, were answered by the Cabinet Office instead.
It insisted the Government “continues to prioritise” the issue, and “recent engagement” suggested the industry was working to make the necessary changes to ensure supplies continue.
A spokesperson added: “We have been clear that a veterinary or SPS [sanitary and phytosanitary] agreement could boost trade and deliver significant benefits on both sides.
“Final arrangements are subject to negotiations, but the UK and EU have similarly high standards.”
The office also highlighted the work of the Veterinary Medicines Working Group, plans for which were announced nearly a year ago under the Conservative administration.
But while she acknowledged the work of that group, BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux cautioned that “time is ticking and greater progress is needed to resolve this crucial issue”.
She added: “A new EU veterinary agreement is a chance to protect animal health and welfare, human health and food safety not only in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but across Europe.
“It is, therefore, vital that any deal is undertaken in consultation with the veterinary profession, and finding a solution to the access issues surrounding veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland is a priority.”
The wider consequences of failing to secure a deal have also been highlighted in Parliament, following confirmation of a new foot-and-mouth disease case in Germany.
During a session on the issue, Liberal Democrat environment spokesman Tim Farron urged ministers to act “swiftly” to secure a new EU deal, and failing to do so “increases the risks to biosecurity and to British farmers”.