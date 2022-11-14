It’s also a lonely place running any new business and the fact that no one appears to care can be overwhelming when you, as an owner, are already wearing so many different hats. This is why it’s important to have people looking after you who have your best interest at heart, advising the most cost-effective products to buy, rather than blindly just buying the products you know or have always just used. Members also need support when difficulties such as out-of-stock issues arise or price changes mean a change of product might work better for the practice. These, along with other matters larger businesses seem to find out about way in advance of smaller or newer practices who don’t have the same clout, mean you need someone in your corner.