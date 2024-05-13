13 May
A loyalty scheme will grant pro bono cases to referring veterinary practices.
A Surrey-based orthopaedic and neurology hospital has launched a scheme to reward practices for referring cases.
The scheme is being run by Fitzpatrick Referrals and will enable regular referrers to grant a pro bono case up to a value of £5,000 to a client of their choosing for every 15 cases referred to the hospital.
Hospital director Nicola Bromley said: “We recognise the challenge it is for families who may need specialist care for their animal friend but are unable to find the necessary funds.
“We highly value the relationship we have with our referring vets in providing options to their clients, and we hope this scheme will empower them to give hope to those who need it most.
“We are committed to supporting our referring primary care vets through collaboration, to make the whole sector as good as it can be for every animal.”
The new scheme will be activated immediately, with referrals from January 2024 being applied, meaning practices and primary care vets who already refer to Fitzpatrick Referrals can benefit from this scheme instantly.
Dr Bromley added: “As an independent specialist practice with an ambition of investing in the future of veterinary medicine for the betterment of all animals at its core, Fitzpatrick Referrals hopes that this unique scheme will stand out in an ever more competitive market, and encourage new referrers to take advantage of the reward while finding out more about the world-class standard of care Fitzpatrick Referrals has to offer.“