30 Mar 2020
VetYou co-hosting financial planning discussion to help all those impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ebony Escalona at the Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify Live event.
Veterinary professionals in need of financial advice during the coronavirus crisis can join a free online discussion this evening (30 March).
The event will take place at 8pm and is called “Financial Planning 101: Surviving the now, prosper in the future“.
It is the second in a monthly series of online discussions with financial professionals, co-hosted by VetYou, to help people plan their financial future in uncertain times.
Ebony Escalona, Matt Dobbs and Ben Sweeney will chair alongside Andrew Snowball, an independent financial advisor who gives an overview of considerations for financial planning in the short, medium and long-term.
Ebony Escalona said: “It is an odd time in the world right now, with a lot of uncertainty. We hope you are all okay and don’t forget that while we may not be able to physically catch up with each other, let’s still keep the conversations flowing and support each other virtually.
“Many of us will be having to reassess and reflect on our lives and finances may be coming up as a stressor.”