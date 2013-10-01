For many practices, a loan of up to 60 months can be secured to employ new staff, fund training, or even facilitate a partner buy-out. An unsecured loan could open a number of doors for a practice looking to promote itself in a highly competitive market. For example, nonasset investment, such as marketing and advertising, is often overlooked as it does not provide an immediate return, but it could be the answer to publicise a practice’s services and help drive more clients.