19 Apr
After 10 years in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, Bright Side Vets has expanded into Staffordshire.
An award-winning family owned independent Derbyshire practice has opened a second site in a neighbouring county.
Bright Side Vets, run by Jason and Kelly Freezer, opened up in Swadlincote, Derbyshire nearly 10 years ago, but the practice has opted to spread its wings, seeing opportunity for an independent clinic in Tamworth, Staffordshire.
It now plans to further develop its services, including in referral work, at the two sites, and an internal medicine specialist is due to start next month.
Mr Freezer, who is director and practice manager, said: “We reached capacity very quickly in Swadlincote and realised that we would need a second site to ensure we could keep pace with demand.
“We also recognised there is a lack of independent practices in Tamworth and our research showed that clients were crying out for non-corporates in the town. We also felt that Tamworth is close enough to our existing practice to complement it.”
Mr Freezer added: ‘Our immediate plans for the future are to enhance our services – particularly around our referral offerings – increasing the range of referrals that we do and our capacity. We are also keen to provide a mobile CT scan on a monthly basis and we have an internal medicine specialist starting with us in May.
“As an independent practice, what matters to us most is our clients, providing a service at an affordable price and offering choice and flexibility to our clients. As a family practice we really live by our values and we want to be seen as a practice that is part of the community and supportive of the relationship that clients have with their animal family.”
Bright Side has won Best in County at the Vet Help Direct Best Vet Awards, and best customer service awards at the Burton Business Awards and the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce.
Bright Side is holding an open evening for vets at the new site in Mill Lane, in Tamworth town centre, on 2 May, featuring an optional CPD session on chronic kidney disease with the practice’s European and RCVS-recognised internal medicine specialist, Alenka Hrovat. Full details are available at the Bright Side Vets website.