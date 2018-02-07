The advice here is if you make a capital loss, you may want to think about using part of it in another year to ensure the loss is relieved at a higher rate of tax. Bypassing the maths, this is all about setting the loss against income at the most effective tax rate – you may pay tax at 10% this year, but have paid tax at 20% in, say, 2016-17 or expect to pay it at 40% in 2018-19.