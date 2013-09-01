In broad terms, companies and LLPs have a separate legal existence, while sole traders and partners are liable to the fullest extent of their personal assets for all business liabilities incurred. The directors, shareholders and members of companies and LLPs will not usually be liable beyond their initial investment into the company or LLP. There are also likely to be tax advantages and disadvantages with each approach and this is something on which advice should be sought at an early stage. Typically, lenders require security for the provision of finance for a purchase and the security arrangements can often be simplified if the borrower is a company.