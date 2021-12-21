21 Dec 2021
Image © RomixImage / Adobe Stock
A research fellowship has been launched to provide grants of up to £35,000 across two years for early career researchers.
BSAVA PetSavers has launched its new Research Fellowship to support work in companion animal research for up to a maximum of two years.
It aims to provide financial support for those who have gained a postgraduate qualification, with applications open to qualified veterinary surgeons and RVNs who have completed the likes of a master’s or PhD. Applicants must be in the first four years of an academic post and have received no more than £50,000 funding previously from external grants.
Institutions must allow the grantee a guaranteed minimum of 50% of contracted time dedicated to the research during the duration of the grant, and a senior scientist with significant experience in research supervision must act as a mentor.
David Killick, who chairs the BSAVA PetSavers grants awarding committee, said: “BSAVA PetSavers is delighted to launch the PetSavers Research Fellowship. It is well recognised that the journey from completion of a PhD to becoming established as an independent researcher is one of the most challenging times of a researcher career.
“With this new grant, BSAVA PetSavers will support exceptional veterinary professionals in the early career researcher phase develop their research ideas by providing £35,000 towards research costs over a two-year period.”
Dr Killick added: “Through this initiative BSAVA PetSavers aims to help these researchers reach their potential and in so doing expand the capacity for companion animal research in the UK.”
Applications close on 28 February, with a decision due by the end of May 2022. Applications can be made online.