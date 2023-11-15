15 Nov 2023
Launch in Chicago comes several months after it expanded UK premises and aims to meet continued needs for its equine MRI and CT systems.
Mick Crosthwaite, chief executive of Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging, officially opens the new US office premises in Chicago.
Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging has opened a new manufacturing site in Chicago to meet what it says is surging demand for its advanced imaging systems.
The facility is twice as large as its previous premises, and comes soon after the company’s latest expansion at its UK premises near Guildford.
Two miles from its previous US base, Hallmarq says the 6,300 sq ft of space at its new manufacturing plant will allow it to display its full range of products and streamline deliveries, while also offering a range of green improvements.
Demand for Hallmarq’s advanced veterinary imaging systems – which covers standing equine MRI and CT scanners, and MRI machines for small animals – has been growing.
Systems can now be assembled, adapted and tested on site before being shipped to practices across the US at times convenient to them.
Mike Torres, global vice-president of customer success at Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging, said: “The ultimate goal is to provide ‘just-in-time’ deliveries. Having the new warehouse facility means that from the moment that the customer signs a contract, to the moment they sign system acceptance, the process is seamless.
“Increased space and the ability to stock parts and product lines, and carry out light in-house assembly, all negate the need for any unwanted stress for the customer. When their site is ready then so are we.”