Look at your touchpoints at each step of this journey. Is your advertising both online and offline letting people know what you offer, and does it encourage them to move seamlessly to the next stage? What’s the call to action? Where’s the incentive? What’s in it for them? Don’t be afraid of an “ethical bribe” – for example, send them to your website and ask for their email address in return for a useful download. Invest in some autoresponders to gently keep in touch with them, and your brand at the forefront of their mind when they need veterinary health care. Remember – people buy when it suits them, not when it suits us.