17 Jan
Kay Scarlett, practice manager at Westwood Veterinary Surgery, tells her Petplan story...
I got Abbie, the most beautiful eight-week-old border collie, on 21 July 2015. She was checked over the following day at Westwood Veterinary Surgery and received Free Veterinary Cover from Petplan.
Abbie settled in really well and was as bright as a button. However, sadly, on 5 August she started to suffer with diarrhoea. Unfortunately, on 8 August she had not improved and was admitted to Westwood Veterinary Surgery for IV fluids. I brought her home on the Saturday, but unfortunately within a couple of hours she had started to deteriorate again.
I took her to our out-of-hours veterinary provider – Holly House Veterinary Hospital – where Abbie was admitted. The vet on duty said she doubted that “Abbie would make it” as she was collapsed and very ill. My heart was breaking as I said bye to little Abbie and her tail gave a little wag. Holly House Veterinary Hospital put her on a drip; however, the next 24 hours were critical.
I was given regular updates by the nursing team and they all commented that as soon as they went in to Abbie’s cage, she was rolling on her back for tummy tickles. Of course, this made me cry, but also gave me hope.
I went to visit Abbie while she was being hospitalised at Holly House Veterinary Hospital and could not believe the improvement to the sick little puppy I had taken there two days earlier. She was still poorly, but starting to look a bit brighter and, thankfully, the following day, I brought her home and she continued to improve.
All I can say is thank goodness for Free Veterinary Cover from Petplan. All claims were paid promptly and with no quibble. I was more than happy to continue my Free Veterinary Cover policy and keep Abbie insured with Petplan on a lifetime policy.
