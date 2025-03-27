27 Mar 2025
Bosses have described the agreement as a “transformative step” as the firm makes its first moves into human healthcare education.
Image: Finium
A leading veterinary education provider has expanded into the human health sphere with the acquisition of an Italian-based company.
Improve International has described its deal with Finium, whose headquarters are in Cremona, as a “transformative step” in extending its portfolio.
Finium will manage human health wet lab courses at the Improve site in Madrid as part of the deal and further international expansion is also being planned.
Improve chief executive Heber Alves said: “This acquisition is a transformative step for Improve International as we expand into human health care education.
“By combining Finium’s operational expertise with our commitment to delivering world-class education, we aim to create a truly unique training experience that empowers health care professionals to advance their practical skills and confidence.
“We are excited to significantly increase the reach of our health care training business.”
Finium managing director Marco Budassi added: “We are thrilled to join forces with Improve International.
“Their leadership in education and innovation complements our operational strengths perfectly, enabling us to unlock new growth opportunities across Europe and beyond and elevate the training services we offer to our partners and clients.”