31 May 2023
Belgium-based firm is a leading developer of veterinary digital radiography x-ray, and veterinary patient archiving and communication system software.
Image © wirojsid / Adobe Stock
IMV Technologies Group has announced the acquisition of imaging specialist Veterinary Solutions.
Veterinary Solutions, based in Belgium, is a leading developer of veterinary digital radiography x-ray (DR x-ray) systems, and veterinary patient archiving and communication system (PACS) software.
It will join IMV’s companion animal business, which includes a number of companies and brands in areas including veterinary imaging, assisted reproduction, semen analysis and artificial insemination.
Veterinary Solutions has reach across Europe and is one of the continent’s leading providers of veterinary imaging solutions.
Lode Leën, chief executive of Veterinary Solutions, said: “We are delighted to be joining the IMV Technologies Group.
“This will provide us with the resources and market knowledge to take our business to the next level; IMV Technologies is a natural partnership for us in this exciting and growing market.”
Alain de Lambilly, chief executive of IMV Technologies, added: “Veterinary Solutions is a great business, and we are pleased to welcome Lode and his team into the IMV Technologies family.
“We have been impressed by Veterinary Solutions’ dedication to providing the best products and services to their clients across Europe.
“At IMV, one of our core values is innovation, and we recognise that Veterinary Solutions is committed to transforming the lives of veterinarians with their technologies and solutions.
“Veterinary Solutions will join our growing companion animal business, bringing additional experience, products, and software solutions to our comprehensive product range, further expanding our veterinary imaging offering across Europe.”