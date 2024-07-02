2 Jul
Harrison Family Vets invested £350,000 in the new practice in Tyldesley, Wigan, which follows openings in West Midlands, Reading, Stockton-on-Tees, Manchester and Doncaster.
Fast-growing Harrison Family Vets has opened its sixth practice in three years and said more were soon to follow.
Tyldesley, Wigan is home to the family owned vet group’s latest practice, adding to existing clinics in Kingswinford, West Midlands; Didsbury, Manchester; Reading; Stockton-on-Tees; and Armthorpe, Doncaster.
Harrison Family Vets invested £350,000 at Tyldesley, including on the group’s bespoke pod waiting area, separate cat and dog wards, five consult rooms, operating theatre and x-ray suite.
Future practices are planned for Leeds, Stoke, Darlington and Newcastle.
Operations director Kristie Faulkner said: “We like to do things differently and that’s why we are always looking at new ways to deliver the very best care to our pets and clients.
“At Tyldesley, we have invested in state-of-the-art Casco cat, dog and exotic pet kennels, which have built-in heat pads, an innovative lighting system enabling daylight or red light to aid recovery and a cleaning mode to illuminate organic materials and ensure they can be kept spotless.
“We are also very mindful of the cost of veterinary treatments, which can be a real concern for pet owners, but as an independently owned business, our clients can be confident that we will do the right thing by them and price as affordably as possible.”