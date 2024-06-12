12 Jun
Vetsure for Vets, a collaborative network of members with its own buying group, held a two-day CPD event where participants were urged to find opportunities in the face of challenges.
Practice principals and managers in independent practice have been called on to innovate and collaborate to find opportunities in the face of sector challenges.
Ashley Gray, managing director of Vetsure for Vets – a network of independent practices with its own buying group – said practices could work together to effect change and drive growth in the independent sector.
A two-day CPD event in Scotland allowed independent vet practice principals to get together for a series of sessions to discuss current hot topics including growing client expectations, the economic climate and staff shortages.
Dr Gray, who covered challenges including the influence of corporate practices and the Competition and Markets Authority review, said: “Now more than ever, owners are having to think about the future of their practice – how to ensure that their financial objectives are met and how the legacy of their independent practice can be protected through succession planning.
“The good news is that the market is vibrant for independent practice owners currently working within our network – and there is a new generation of entrepreneurial veterinary professionals who are all seeking the opportunity that becoming a shareholder can offer.
“It was fabulous to spend two days with delegates from practices across Scotland, listening to their challenges and helping them to start to think differently about the future of their business.”