9 Oct
Movement Referrals opened its headquarters in Cheshire 18 months ago, but is expanding to the midlands, with premises set to open in Uttoxeter in 2025.
Four renowned vets who set up their own referrals practice 18 months ago are to open a second cutting-edge specialist clinic in Staffordshire.
Movement Referrals: Independent Veterinary Specialists was opened in Preston Brook, Cheshire in May 2023 by John Innes, Mark Lowrie, Mark Morton and Ben Walton, but the quartet were keen to expand and open other regional practices.
In a statement, the directors said: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our second specialist veterinary clinic in Uttoxeter in 2025.
“With cutting-edge diagnostic tools like in-house 1.5T MRI, 32-slice CT, and three purpose-built theatres, we’re ready to offer the best for clients and their pets.”
Building work and a recruitment campaign have been started, with additional orthopaedic surgery specialists, neurology specialists and experienced nurse high on its list.
Dr Lowrie, European specialist in veterinary neurology, will lead the new site once up and running.
He said: “We are excited to expand into the midlands with our second specialist practice, bringing our brand of high- quality care closer to even more pets and their owners.
“Our ethos is simple: we aspire to be the place that vets take their own pets. By focusing on responsive communication, exceptional clinical standards and fair pricing, we aim to build trust with both veterinary professionals and clients.
“And for those who join our team, we are committed to creating a supportive and positive environment where everyone can thrive and grow.”
The 8,000 sq ft Preston Brook headquarters takes referrals from across north England and north Wales, has its own MRI and CT scanners, three large operating theatres and a paperless digital communication system.