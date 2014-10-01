Critical cover

As anyone will tell you, it’s important to both have the right level of cover and disclose all the facts to the insurer. Why? Because the information provided to an insurer is used to calculate the risk posed by a particular business and to set the correct level of premium for that business. Should you not have the right level of cover, when a claim occurs insurers may reduce the claim payment in proportion to the amount of underinsurance. This can obviously have serious ramifications to the practice.