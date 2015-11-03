Veterinary clinics need to actively include Millennials in decision making. While Boomers relied on doctors to decide what was best for their pet, the Internet Generation was raised on choosing for themselves. Baby Boomers were told what to do as children while Millennials were brought up being asked what they’d like to do. This is a significant shift and directly affects how veterinarians should engage young clients. Shared decision-making strategies have been around for years; they’re no longer an option. Vets must allow Millennials to feel they’re in complete control of their pet’s care and provide extensive information, resources, and time to choose.