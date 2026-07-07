7 Jul 2026
The diagnostic technology is said to be capable of identifying diseases in just one minute.
Accelerated Diagnostics co-founder Mana Saeed.
A venture capital firm specialising in science and technology start-ups has announced investment in a company developing “ultra-rapid” diagnostics for use on farms.
Oxford Technology has invested in Accelerated Diagnostics, whose low-cost testing platform – set to launch this autumn – is said to be capable of identifying infectious diseases directly on farms in as little as one minute.
Oxford Technology said its funds, which take advantage of Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme and Enterprise Investment Scheme tax reliefs, will enable the company to extend its runway until 2027 and to achieve its first sales.
Accelerated Diagnostics’ platform is designed to quickly identify pathogens from saliva samples without the need for laboratory-based PCR testing.
It is intended to be used for rapid detection of bTB and a range of other pathogens, with each disease identified via a pathogen-specific reagent, including Newcastle Disease in poultry and other veterinary infections.
The company said its initial focus is on veterinary markets, where the regulatory pathway is expected to facilitate faster commercial deployment, but the technology also has “significant potential” in human healthcare.
Oxford Technology founder Lucius Cary said: “Fast, affordable, point-of-care diagnostics have the potential to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and support better disease control on a global scale.
“We are very excited to support the team as they advance the platform toward commercialisation.”
Accelerated Diagnostics co-founder Mana Saeed added: “This investment allows us to accelerate development of a portfolio of rapid diagnostic tests across both human and animal health.
“Our initial focus is on veterinary applications, working alongside government agencies and organisations in low- and middle-income countries where fast, affordable diagnostics can have a significant impact.”