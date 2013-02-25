For those running businesses, the low increases in wage costs have been something of a saving grace in recent times. However, those of us who remember the inflationary spirals of the late 1980s will be all too aware of the disruption and instability caused by valued staff job hopping to secure pay increases that were otherwise unattainable and few of us would wish to see a return to the disastrous days of the three-day week. For employees, however, the pain is both immediate and unsettling and affects the whole family. Of course, none of this is new and commuters have already endured eight years of above inflation transport cost rises and these same commuters have already re-jigged their family finances on several occasions in the past. Elasticity is not a constant.