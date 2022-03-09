9 Mar 2022
“[Vetlife] are a trusted and confidential service to many of our employees, and our donation will help provide support to those they serve so well” – Lisa King, IVC Evidensia.
IVC Evidensia has donated £100,000 to Vetlife to help support its three core services – Vetlife Helpline, Vetlife health support and Vetlife financial support.
During the course of 2021, Vetlife Helpline responded to a total of 3,390 contacts, equivalent to an average of over 65 contacts per week.
Meanwhile, Vetlife health support funded 187 onward referrals for mental health support – up by 27% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most common themes discussed in calls to Vetlife Helpline in 2021 were concerns about mental health needs, stress and a wide range of work–related issues, while 1 in 12 people talked about suicidal thoughts.
Vetlife’s trained volunteers have additionally responded to people experiencing physical health problems, self-harm, family or relationship issues, as well as to those who have experienced bullying, violence or abuse.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vetlife’s financial support provided more than £200,000 in grants and gifts for those facing financial difficulty.
Vetlife president Graham Dick said: “We must hope that as the situation with COVID is steadily brought under control, there may be longer-term relief for the many hard-pressed veterinary professionals whose goal throughout has been to provide the best possible healthcare for animals of all types.
“This donation by IVC Evidensia is both welcome and timely. It helps us to replenish our Vetlife resources, which have been drawn upon to meet the range of challenges we have faced over the last couple of years.
“Such generosity further strengthens our ability to provide the future support needs of the veterinary community we serve.”
Lisa King, IVC Evidensia Group HR director, added: “Vetlife provide invaluable support to the veterinary community across the UK. They are a trusted and confidential service to many of our employees, and our donation will help provide support to those they serve so well.”
Vetlife Helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0303 040 2551 or via anonymous email from the Vetlife Helpline website.