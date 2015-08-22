To compound our problems, we’re on an ever-rising escalator of technological advancement and the costs that go with it. The ultrasound machine we bought three years ago is no longer any good, our assistants tell us; we need a new one. Digital radiography is very convenient, but can we charge more per exposure? Laparoscopic spays are very snazzy, but once you factor in the cost of the equipment and training, the little bit more we can charge for these could make it a dubious investment. But we often feel we have to move with the times and be able to offer the full range of services to keep our clients and staff happy.