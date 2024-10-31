31 Oct
Willett House Veterinary Surgeons, which has eight sites in south-west London, and Hertfordshire-based Reed Veterinary Practice join expanding practice group.
Expanding group Kin Vet Community has acquired two more practices in the south-east of England.
The company said Willett House Veterinary Surgeons in south-west London and Reed Veterinary Practice in Royston, Hertfordshire, reinforced its commitment to “delivering exceptional veterinary care and enhancing services” in local communities.
Willett House Veterinary Surgeons, first established in 1837, employs 70 staff across eight sites, with a main clinic in Staines. Its directors, Leigh Sobye, Gerard Clarke and Aaron Hunt, will continue as “practice leaders”.
Dr Sobye said: “Aaron, Gerard and I are looking forward to building a collaborative relationship, and continuing to grow Willett House as a community-based veterinary care provider.”
Vet Ciara McCormack, chief executive of Kin Vet Community, said: “We are delighted to welcome Willett House Veterinary Surgeons and Reed Veterinary Practice to the Kin Vet Community.
“Their commitment to exceptional veterinary care and community support aligns perfectly with our vision. We all share the aim of nurturing our team and enabling everyone to deliver the best care for our communities. We look forward to working together to grow and enhance our services for pets and their owners.”
Other practices in Kin Vet Community, which formed in November 2023, include Swayne and Partners, Suffolk; Pet Care Vets in Kent; and both Mercer and Hughes and The Penrose in Essex.
Full details are available at kinvet.co.uk