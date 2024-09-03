3 Sept
CVS has invested the money to upgrade and move Church Walk Vets to a purpose-built site on a Barrow-in-Furness retail park, which has two new vets.
A practice has set its sights on increasing the number of clients it serves following a £1 million move to new premises and hiring two new vets in a Cumbrian town.
CVS has invested the figure to relocate, upgrade and grow its Church Walk Vets in Barrow-in-Furness.
A 3,500sq ft building a mile west of its former base in Crellin Street has been opened on the Hollywood Retail Park and it is hoped the new property will enable the practice to expand its range of clinical services as well as boost clients.
The new build has four consulting rooms, a large operating theatre, digital x-ray facilities, a dental suite, an in-house lab and an isolation ward.
Separate dog and cat waiting areas and wards have been created, and walk-in kennels built, while the team is now 21 strong following recruitment of two more vets.
Lauren Milby, practice director at Church Walk Vets, said: “We had outgrown our existing practice on Crellin Street.
“We needed a larger practice to continue to offer the highest level of service and quality of animal care that we are accustomed to. So this is an exciting move for us.
“Hollywood Park is a fantastic new site with a superb range of facilities. It’ll mean that we’ll be able to look after many patients right there and it’ll enable us to grow the number of patients we see.”
Church Walk Vets also has a site in Ulverston, a town 10 miles north-east of Barrow.