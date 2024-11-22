22 Nov
Practices are being urged to take part now to help provide the broadest range of data for the annual project, which closes next week.
Time is running out for veterinary practice leaders to take part in a major annual survey of fees within the sector.
SPVS leaders have made a final appeal for businesses to contribute to their annual fee survey before it closes next week.
Divided into specific sections for small animal, large (farm) animal and equine practice, the project is intended to help practices set realistic fees that reflect their costs and local conditions.
The group said: “Your input is vital. By participating, you contribute to a comprehensive overview of the current state of veterinary fees, helping practices benchmark and make informed decisions in a competitive market.”
Survey data will be treated as completely confidential and all participants who complete the questionnaire will receive copies of the results, regardless of whether they are SPVS members.
The survey remains open here until next Friday (29 November).
Meanwhile, registration also remains open for SPVS’ annual congress, which is due to open in Birmingham on 30 January.