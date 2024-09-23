23 Sept
Beechwood vets in Garforth has undergone “major revamp” meaning staff can provide more appointments and services.
Staff at a Leeds practice have thrown open the doors following a “major revamp” that has doubled its size.
Beechwood Vets Garforth, part of VetPartners, reopened today (23 September) and said it would be able to offer more appointments and services.
During a temporary closure, clients were able to visit Beechwood Vets’ main practice at Seacroft, which opened after a £1.4 million investment. It has not been revealed how much has been spent at Garforth.
However, the refurbishment has increased the number of consult rooms from one to three, created a new operating theatre and dedicated x-ray and ultrasound room.
Beechwood said that the additional space would mean more appointment times and allow additional nurse-led clinics.
Beechwood Vets practice manager Kelly Mann said: “Our Garforth practice is in a busy residential area with a lot of pet owners and there is a real demand for quality pet health care. We were previously restricted by the size of the building, but doubling the space of the surgery will enable us to provide more patient care.
“The renovation and expansion will make a big difference to our clients who will have a greater choice of appointment times and more services. The team is thrilled with the improvements and we’re looking forward to showing clients the changes, and welcoming new pet owners to our practice.”
Beechwood has additional Leeds area sites at Allerton, Beeston and Headingley.