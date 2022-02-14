14 Feb 2022
“This promotes the sharing of knowledge and a wider application of clinically relevant findings that can contribute to making a better world for pets” – Luisa De Risio, Linnaeus.
Luisa De Risio introduced Linnaeus’ Open Access Publication Charge initiative.
A £30,000 funding scheme has been launched by one of the UK’s largest practice groups to encourage associates to publish work in open access journals.
Linnaeus’ Open Access Publication Charge (OAPC) initiative was introduced in 2021 to cover the fees for associates to publish in prominent peer-reviewed veterinary journals, which can run as high as £3,000.
Now, The OAPC scheme has been extended to support associates with a fund of at least £30,000 available this year and eight papers having already secured funding.
The initiative was introduced by Luisa De Risio, clinical research and excellence director at Linnaeus and a specialist in veterinary neurology.
Dr De Risio said: “This promotes the sharing of knowledge and a wider application of clinically relevant findings that can contribute to making a better world for pets.
“Being able to publish high-quality research in prestigious scientific journals supports the career development and job satisfaction of our associates, and fulfils the requirements of those training to become specialists.”
So far, some of the studies have covered topics including canine mast cell tumours, imaging of canine intracranial intra-axial haemorrhages, electrochemotherapy as a treatment option for feline nasal melanoma, and antimicrobial use in female canine urinary tract infections.
Fabio Stabile, a neurology specialist at Southfields Veterinary Specialists, has focused on how dogs with reactive seizures can be treated with levetiracetam.
Dr Stabile said: “By publishing through open-access journals, I hope to support as many peers as possible with treating canine reactive seizures, which can be extremely stressful for our patients and their owners.
“It is always great collaborating with Luisa in developing my research, which was as valuable as the OAPC funding itself.”