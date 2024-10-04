4 Oct
Company invests £1.5 million on five-consult room practice in Kidderminster, where clients will also be able to download a 24/7 app offering advice from qualified vets.
Linnaeus has invested £1.5 million on a new first opinion small animal practice in Kidderminster called Maggie and Marlow.
The practice will open in November and has been built to be as sustainable as possible, with air source heat pumps to improve energy efficiency, LED lighting and recyclable vinyl flooring, ceiling tiles and acoustic panelling.
Maggie and Marlow will have five consult rooms, and a range facilities including dental equipment, x-ray and ultrasound scanning suites, a laboratory and two surgical theatres.
Clients will also be able to download a free 24/7 app offering advice from qualified vets, customised articles and an online appointment booking system.
David Walker, chief medical officer at Linnaeus, said: “We are so excited to introduce Maggie and Marlow to Kidderminster, and are planning to offer high-quality, accessible, and personalised care to pets and their owners in the area.
“We thought long and hard about the right name for the practice, and listened to a range of feedback from pet owners. Maggie represents the owners who are devoted to their animals, while Marlow is the pet who loves them back.
“As pet owners ourselves, we understand the importance and strength of the bond between animals and their families, which is something we want to support and celebrate in the local community.”