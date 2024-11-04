4 Nov
Online retailers and Trading Standards officials have been alerted to what the company described as “illegally copied” versions of its YuMOVE products.
A warning has been issued over the suspected sale of counterfeit canine supplements, which are feared to have left some dogs seriously ill.
Lintbells officials say they are doing “everything possible” to stop fake versions of YuMOVE products being sold online after concerns were initially raised over the weekend.
In a letter issued today (4 November), Lintbells’ chief veterinary officer Courtney Miller said a number of “unauthorised sellers of counterfeit YuMOVE Senior joint products” had been identified on Amazon.
She continued: “We have notified Amazon and Trading Standards, the relevant regulatory authority, for support and we are doing everything possible to ensure Amazon removes these illegally copied products and unauthorised sellers.
“These sellers and products are in no way connected to us at Lintbells/YuMOVE.
“While the products in question have been made to look very similar to YuMOVE, copying details on both boxes and tablet blister packs, they have not been produced by our manufacturers or checked by our quality team.”
Owners who have bought YuMOVE products via Amazon are being urged to check their purchase histories and the letter said the company “would not recommend continued use of products sold by third-party sellers”.
However, the company has stressed that products purchased through the platform’s official YuMOVE store, as well as through vets and other major retailers, are genuine.
Dr Miller added: “Pet health is our number one priority, and we work hard to ensure our ingredients and products are subjected to rigorous safety checks and tests to uphold our high quality standards and to safeguard pet well-being.
“We share the concern of our customers and pet owners that our brand name has been misused to create illegally counterfeited products and continue to work with the relevant regulatory authorities to ensure Amazon remove these products and sellers.”