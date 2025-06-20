If we have our top three projects, we can think about the objectives we want to achieve and the key measures we will use to monitor progress. Practice management software (PMS) and accounting systems are quite fancy these days and have a wealth of information in them. External tools, such as the Vet Dynamics Index (tinyurl.com/3cmx5s9a) provide an even deeper level of analysis. So set your objectives and think about what measures you will need (Figure 3).