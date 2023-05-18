18 May
The company has been given five working days to submit proposals to address competition concerns in the latest inquiry affecting one of the UK’s biggest veterinary care providers.
The acquisition of 12 previously independent businesses by a major veterinary company risks a substantial loss of competition in more than 30 parts of England and Northern Ireland, a regulator has warned.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has today (18 May) released the initial findings of its investigation into 17 separate deals completed by Medivet between September 2021 and September 2022.
The CMA reported no competition issues arising from three of the deals, while its inquiry into two others was halted last month when they were found not to meet statutory investigation requirements.
But it said there was a “realistic prospect of a substantial loss of competition in the supply of small animal services in 34 local areas of England and Northern Ireland from the other 12 transactions.
It also identified similar concerns on out-of-hours provision relating to two of the deals, covering a total of five local areas in England.
And the authority said it had preliminary concerns that the acquisitions “could lead to worse quality, a more limited range of services or higher prices for pet owners in affected areas”.
The businesses affected by competition concerns following today’s ruling are:
Affected geographical areas include parts of County Antrim, Greater London, Hertfordshire, Leicestershire, North Lincolnshire and West Sussex.
The CMA has now given Medivet five working days, ending next Thursday 25 May, to submit proposals to address its concerns, under the provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.
The authority will then have a further five working days, ending Friday 2 June, to consider whether any submissions it receives may be acceptable.
In a statement responding to the announcement, Medivet said: “We have now received the findings of the CMA’s initial investigation into 17 historic acquisitions, which concludes that 5 acquisitions can return to operating as part of the Medivet community and 12 acquisitions remain with potential competition concerns.
“We are delighted to welcome our colleagues, clients and patients from these 5 acquisitions back to our community, but incredibly disappointed with the CMA’s decision on the remaining acquisitions, which we strongly disagree with.
“We are now considering all of our options for these sites.”