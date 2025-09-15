Some practices resist using plans as they believe owners struggle to see their value. A well thought out plan in the early stages reduces this risk as the plan is curated for optimal routine health. It is also important to have the whole practice buy into the health plan and consistently communicate the benefits to owners. Letting clients know how much they have saved or reminding them that their consultation has been free of charge are great ways to reinforce value. So, too, is encouraging clients to use all of the benefits of their plan, and home delivery can greatly assist with this.