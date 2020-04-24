24 Apr 2020
Results from the first in a series of surveys from Vet Dynamics confirm the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
First-stage results of a new survey have shown more than 80% of veterinary practices in the UK have made significant cuts to their service.
Vet Dynamics has worked with benchmark specialists BBVet on the survey and subsequent report – one of several conducted to gauge the depth of the economic impact of COVID-19 on practices.
Phase one of the survey was completed on 17 April and its findings support existing data that shows the lockdown has had a seismic effect across the sector.
Of all those who responded, 92% said income had either been negatively or very negatively effected, while 82% have made extensive cuts to service offerings.
A total of 94% also said they had planned furlough payments for staff, while all were concerned about the personal impact of working through coronavirus.
Vet Dynamics director Alan Robinson said: “In times of uncertainty, these survey results will become significant by tracking quantitative data over time.”
Mr Robinson added: “We will be following this preliminary survey with regular surveys on critical business metrics to help practices plan for, and thrive, during this crisis.”
To get involved in the survey and to see full results from phase one, visit the BBVet portal.