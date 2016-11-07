Of course, if we managed to persuade the Government to include pet ownership data on the census forms it would make a huge difference, but this hasn’t been possible to date. It is, perhaps, surprising, as there is much data showing the beneficial effect of the proximity of pets to a wide range of different people, from the elderly to the bedridden, and those with autism to those with dementia, so there is clearly a cost benefit to be calculated for the NHS, but we continue to live in hope for the future.