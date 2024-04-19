19 Apr
Team expects the new Maison Dieu facility to open next month and cater for more patients.
A Kent veterinary practice is set to move to new premises in the coming weeks following a building project costing more than £1 million.
The team members at the Maison Dieu Vets practice in Dover say the project will enable them to offer improved services to more patients at a prominent site in the port town.
Work is ongoing at the practice’s new Granville Street home and its owners, the CVS Group, are hopeful it will open to clients in mid-May.
Practice director Carol Eales said: “We are outgrowing our existing practice on Maison Dieu Road.
“We need a larger practice to continue to offer the highest level of service and quality of animal care that our clients are accustomed to, so this is an exciting move for us.
“Granville Street is a fantastic new site with a superb range of facilities. It’ll mean that we’ll be able to look after many patients right here and it’ll enable us to grow the number of patients we see.”
The new practice will offer separate wards and waiting areas for cats and dogs, as well as four consulting rooms, two operating theatres, a dental suite, digital x-ray and ultrasound facilities, an in-house laboratory and isolation unit.
Walk-in kennels are also being built for larger dog breeds, while the site will further offer a canine exercise area.
The practice will host an open day for local pet owners once the new site is operating.