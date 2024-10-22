22 Oct
Ryde-based surgery relocates less than a mile and now plans to expand range of services it offers.
An Isle of Wight vet practice is planning to increase clients and the range of clinical services it offers following a move across town.
Pet Doctors has moved less than a mile east from its former Spencer Road, Ryde, site to the Milmega building in Park Road, which has now been converted into its new veterinary surgery.
The CVS practice’s new home has four consulting rooms, a spacious operating theatre featuring “the latest veterinary equipment”, a dental suite, digital x-ray facilities, in-house lab and isolation ward for the sickest animals.
It also has separate waiting areas for dogs and cats, separate dog and cat hospital wards, new walk-in kennels with better capacity for larger dogs and a dog exercise area.
With a larger team of 16, the practice said the new surgery will offer an increased range of services to pets on the island.
An open day was held to allow clients behind the scenes of the new surgery.