22 Mar
The Edmonton Green PDSA Pet Clinic is housed in a refurbished former RSPCA facility and opened for its first patients on 4 March.
PDSA has taken the latest step in its partnership with the RSPCA by opening a new veterinary service in north London.
PDSA now has 49 pet hospitals and clinics across the UK following the opening, and the new site will allow the charity to bring its vet services to 11 new postcodes in the area.
PDSA director general Jan McLoughlin officially opened the new clinic on 21 March along with director of veterinary services Richard Hooker and RSPCA chief veterinary officer, Caroline Allen.
Ms McLoughlin said: “I was delighted to open our new Edmonton Green Clinic yesterday, and to meet some of the local owners and pets who will be able to benefit from this.
“Our collaboration with RSPCA has given PDSA the opportunity to improve our services in this much-needed area and to be there for more people, enabling us to keep more pets together with their loving families.”
Edmonton Green PDSA will ensure that charitable vet care remains available to all current clients of RSPCA Finsbury Park Animal Hospital, following the animal welfare charity’s decision to phase out their public-facing services.
This has allowed RSPCA to focus on rescuing and treating more animals suffering from from cruelty and neglect, while PDSA’s priority is to provide affordable vet care to those struggling to afford the vital treatment their pets need.
Dr Allen said: “Our partnership with PDSA comes at a time when we are sadly seeing rising reports of cruelty and neglect. This collaboration means our expert vet teams can focus their specialist skills on supporting our frontline officers and the animals they rescue, who often need specialist care. We are pleased this partnership means our two charities are able to help more pet owners and animals most in need.”
Edmonton Green PDSA Pet Clinic will operate as a ‘branch’ to Hendon PDSA Pet Hospital, with routine services provided by the clinic while more complex treatment and operations sent to Hendon.
The same veterinary team will run both sites and the clinic will initially be open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 5pm, but PDSA expects to open on additional days as demand increases.