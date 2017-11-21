Of course, the parties may not be able to reach an agreement or resolve the debt repayment, in which case both should take steps to resolve the dispute without starting court proceedings. They should consider other forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) – for example, “a without prejudice meeting” or mediation. Again, the creditors will need to consider the cost against the benefits when deciding whether to proceed with ADR – it may be the case that the amount of debt claimed does not justify such a process. If parties do reach an agreement and the debtor later defaults, the whole process must be restarted and a new letter before claim will need to be sent to the debtor.