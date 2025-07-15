15 Jul 2025
Founders of Vetpreneur, a support community for veterinary entrepreneurs, believe a rise in new practice openings is driving demand for business advice.
Brian Faulkner.
A wave of new practice start-ups has driven increased demand for business advice and guidance, according to the co-founders of a support community for veterinary entrepreneurs.
Serial practice founder and associate professor of veterinary business at the University of Nottingham Brian Faulkner set up Vetpreneur last year along with fellow veterinary business consultants Emma Barnes and Tracey Morley Jewkes. And in just a few months, the organisation has already attracted more than 100 members, something Mr Faulkner believes is due to a surge in interest from those starting their own practices.
He said: “We are seeing unprecedented levels of interest in starting independent practices, especially experienced vets looking to reclaim their professional autonomy and pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.
“Many are reaching out for advice, mentorship, and community. That’s why the growth of Vetpreneur to well above 100 members since launch at London Vet Show has been so popular as veterinary entrepreneurs want a community where they feel connected, supported and empowered.”
According to Vetpreneur co-founder Ms Morley Jewkes, vets are reacting to perceived limitations of corporate environments, while others who wish to move into practice ownership see the return on investment from starting up as more attractive than purchasing an established veterinary business.
She added: “We’re seeing practices are popping up in various shapes and forms, from mobile vans equipped for surgery to converted retail units in rural towns.
“The idea of what a ‘veterinary practice’ looks like and how it operates is evolving quickly.”
Vetpreneur offers CPD events, online business courses, personalised consultancy and forums for start-up owners.