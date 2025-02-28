Choosing right scheme

With many accreditation options available to veterinary practices, it can seem daunting to choose which one(s) to invest in chasing. Viewing it as a business decision can help maintain objectivity in this scenario and, as with any business decision, maximum return on investment should therefore be the key objective. Asking “what’s in it for…” the holy tetralogy of practice, employees, clients and patients provides a structured way to work through the process. Immediate financial benefits are one thing, but any enhancement to reputation and “value added” services will increase loyalty and advocacy from existing clients. Those clients will also be willing to spend more on your services and be more likely to follow your advice.