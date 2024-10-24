24 Oct
The Warrington practice is the third nationally, and the first in the region, to transition to new name.
Family owned independent group The Pet Vet is continuing apace with the rebranding of eight practices it acquired in a deal with CVS in 2022.
The Vet Warrington is the first in the north-west, and the third nationally, to take on its parent company’s brand with it now known as The Pet Vet Warrington.
The Pet Vet said it wanted a “consistent, nationwide presence” for its group of 12 practices, and the rebranding follows similar work to give a new look to former The Vet surgeries in Nottingham and Bristol.
The company said customer experience remained at the forefront of the changes and teams had enjoyed welcoming new and existing customers into the surgery.
Amid the changes, The Pet Vet Warrington has adopted a desk-less reception to make check-in more efficient, provide one-to-one customer support, speed up collection of medication and better tailor the check-out procedures.
Kara Green, customer experience manager at The Pet Vet Warrington, said: “We’re thrilled with the appearance of our rebranded surgery.
“However, it’s definitely not a case of style over substance. Our whole team are fully committed to delivering nothing less than five-star service to every customer and pet that comes through our doors, and the feedback we receive confirms that this is what we’re delivering.”
The Pet Vet is a national group of family owned independent practices, having launched in Doncaster in 2011. It expanded to Rotherham, Barnsley and Lincoln in the following 10 years.
With funding from alternative lender ThinCats, it acquired The Vet (Quality Pet Care Ltd) following a divestment by CVS, and added surgeries in Warrington, Portsmouth, Southampton, Bristol, Liverpool, Nottingham, Morden and Waltham Forest.