25 Jun
Eight surgeries acquired from CVS by UK’s largest family-owned independent vet group.
A Nottingham veterinary surgery has a new name and look after becoming the first of eight to be rebranded under The Pet Vet name.
The former The Vet Nottingham practice was acquired by The Pet Vet, which bills itself as the largest family-owned independent veterinary group in the country, in July 2022.
CVS divested the practices following an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority in February 2022.
In time, all the practices will receive a rebrand, but The Pet Vet Nottingham is the first to undergo the changes.
Mel Fuller, chief executive of The Pet Vet, said: “We’re thrilled with the brand refresh, and we will continue to serve our Nottingham community with the same exceptional veterinary care and five-star customer service. Our surgery will have the same friendly faces and our customers will continue to benefit from our competitive pricing.
“As well as investing in the look and feel of our Nottingham surgery, we continue to invest in our teams and facilities to ensure we’re delivering the very best clinical care to every pet that comes through our doors.
“I strongly believe that our employees come first. By prioritising the well-being of the individuals who work in our business and providing them with the opportunities they need to grow and develop, in turn, they will take excellent care of our customers.”
The Pet Vet operates 12 surgeries in the north-west, Yorkshire, midlands, south-west and Greater London regions.