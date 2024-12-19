19 Dec
A £200 million funding package for improvements to the APHA’s headquarters won’t “touch the sides”, a vet and MP claimed today.
Claims of “obsolescence” and fears of a disease “catastrophe” have been raised in a new political row over the future of the APHA’s Weybridge headquarters.
Last week, the Government announced a £200 million funding package to replace biosecurity facilities and extend disease prevention, detection and reaction capabilities at the Surrey site.
But vet and shadow minister Neil Hudson claimed that money would “not touch the sides” during departmental questions in the House of Commons this morning (19 December).
Mr Hudson said the site needed a £2.8 billion upgrade package as he urged the Government to commit the remaining half of that total, following a £1.2 billion pledge made by the previous Conservative Government in 2020, to prevent “an animal disease outbreak catastrophe”.
He added: “With avian influenza spreading, bluetongue still with us and African swine fever at our doorstep in Europe, biosecurity is national security.
But Defra secretary Steve Reed said he found it “a little ironic” that Conservative MPs were seeking spending commitments their own party had declined to make while in government.
Mr Reed continued: “The Weybridge biosecurity facility is so dilapidated that it faces obsolescence by the early 2030s – that is the legacy that the Conservatives left.
“The £208 million that we have committed will start the process of improving those facilities, and through the spending review phase coming forward, we will consider how we can commit further funding to ensure biosecurity for farmers, which the Conservatives absolutely failed to do.”