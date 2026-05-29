29 May 2026
Online dispensary platform for independent vet practices launches
Platform is said to help practices retain medicine revenue that might otherwise be lost to online pharmacies.
Image: Vetsure
An organisation that supports independent veterinary practices has announced the launch of a new VMD-approved online dispensary platform.
Vetsure has launched Vetsure Meds, said to be designed to help independent practices retain medicine revenue, reduce administrative workload and meet the demands of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
The company said the purpose-built platform integrates prescribing and purchasing into a single, closed system, allowing practices to offer online medicine sales to clients and retain a share of the income.
Remedies
Among the CMA’s remedies is a requirement for practices to inform clients they may be able to purchase veterinary medicines cheaper online.
Around 30% of small animal practice income is said to be derived from medicine sales.
Vetsure managing director Ashley Gray said the company was “driven to act in the face of a rapidly changing marketplace”. He added: “Our mission has always been to champion independent clinics.
“The CMA investigation highlights a very real risk to practice income, particularly when such a significant proportion is tied to medicine sales.
“Vetsuremeds.com enables practices to meet evolving regulatory expectations, deliver outstanding client service, and continue to thrive as independent businesses.”
Development
The platform has been developed in collaboration with independent practices across the Vetsure network and allows prescriptions to be issued within clinical workflows, with clients able to purchase medications instantly at the point of care and receive delivery directly.
Head of business development Florence Page added: “We’re constantly evolving, innovating and adapting. Where clients are requesting prescriptions, it is far better to direct them to a trusted site to retain an alternative income stream.”