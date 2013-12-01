VAT

If you purchase an item of equipment just after your VAT quarterly return, you will have to pay the VAT due on the invoice and reclaim in three months’ time when your next return is submitted. No big deal, some may say, but if your equipment costs £20,000, the VAT on this will be £4,000 and you will have to cover that cost for three to four months – the greater the spend, the greater the potential impact on cash flow.