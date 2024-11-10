Payment

Once you have battled with your PMS and you have a wonderful invoice, you now have to get the client to pay for it. In most clinics, clients can either pay in person or remotely. In-person payments may involve cash or cheques, but increasingly the volume has shifted to almost entirely card payment or bank transfers. As a business, one should question the value of taking anything other than card payments, in part because of the work required to manage the other methods. Cash and cheques need to be manually checked, counted and taken to a bank, and all of these steps take time and have the risk of error associated with them. Fraud risk also increases, especially with cheques and large bank notes.