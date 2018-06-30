For the secondary consultation sector, this scenario doesn’t bode well. With insurers suggesting anywhere between 65% and 85% of referred pets are insured, this specialist strata of the profession is absolutely dependent on insured clients. Yes, some clients will always find the funds to provide the best or most expensive cover for their pets, but if insurance disappears – or, in endeavouring to remain competitive, excludes referral per se – there are not enough of these clients to perpetuate the current referral sector business strategies.